Dr. Mark Avila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Avila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Avila works at
Locations
1
Digestive Medicine Associates2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4107
2
Center for Digestive Medicine, PLLC7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 273-6266
3
Digestive Medicine Associates3133 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant Doctor. Listen the patience. Highly recommended. Answer all questions clearly and care. Extremely proactive. He is especially talented in diagnosis and treating difficult cases.
About Dr. Mark Avila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U FLa Coll Med
- Tucson Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Avila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
