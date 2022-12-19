Overview

Dr. Mark Avart, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Avart works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.