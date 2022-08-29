Overview

Dr. Mark Austin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Austin works at Fox Cities Eye Clinic in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.