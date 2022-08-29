See All Ophthalmologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Mark Austin, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Austin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Dr. Austin works at Fox Cities Eye Clinic in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Cities Eye Clinic
    1301 E Northland Ave Ste A, Appleton, WI 54911 (920) 734-8714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Principal Life
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Austin, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1487697959
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Marshfield Clin
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • Gustavus Adolphus College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Austin works at Fox Cities Eye Clinic in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Austin’s profile.

    Dr. Austin has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

