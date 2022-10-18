Dr. Mark Assmus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assmus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Assmus, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Assmus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Assmus works at
Locations
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group2507 N Richmond Rd Ste A, McHenry, IL 60051 Directions (847) 802-7090
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1465 Commerce Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 802-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Thoroughly explained my conditions and educated me on the best self-care strategies
About Dr. Mark Assmus, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assmus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assmus accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assmus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Assmus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assmus.
