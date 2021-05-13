Dr. Mark Ashby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ashby, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ashby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Locations
Mark M Ashby MD2821 Alt US Hwy 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-3914
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very pleased with Dr Ashby and his Staff they have always been very helpful
About Dr. Mark Ashby, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063417616
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashby works at
Dr. Ashby has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.