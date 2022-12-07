Overview

Dr. Mark Artusio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University Med Coll and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Artusio works at Foris Surgical Group LLP in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.