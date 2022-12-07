Dr. Mark Artusio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artusio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Artusio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Artusio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University Med Coll and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Foris Surgical Group, LLP45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 211, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the initial visit, through surgery and the last visit, this was an excellent experience. Professional and personable! I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Artusio and his office to anyone!
About Dr. Mark Artusio, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1649249418
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Cornell University Med Coll
- College of Holy Cross
- General Surgery
Dr. Artusio has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artusio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Artusio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artusio.
