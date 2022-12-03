Overview

Dr. Mark Armstrong, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Sparta, MI. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Armstrong works at SHMG Family Medicine - Sparta in Sparta, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.