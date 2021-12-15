Dr. Armeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Armeni, MD
Dr. Mark Armeni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fantastic ENT doctor. Very little wait time for appointments. Spends appropriate amount of time answering questions and explaining procedures.
About Dr. Mark Armeni, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Armeni accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armeni has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Maxillary and Malar Fractures and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Armeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armeni.
