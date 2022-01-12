Dr. Armanious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark Armanious, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Armanious, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Armanious works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
USF Health-Tampa General Hospital2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 17 Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 821-8017
-
4
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7236Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armanious?
I have sent Dr Mark Armanious several times now. I’m very pleased with Dr Armanious. He is very thorough and takes the time needed. He treats me with respect answers my questions. I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Mark Armanious, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1740600261
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armanious works at
Dr. Armanious has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armanious on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armanious has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armanious.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armanious, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armanious appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.