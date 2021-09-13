Overview

Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Aldie, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Armanious works at Stone Ridge Oral & Facial Surgery in Aldie, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.