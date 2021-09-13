Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armanious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Aldie, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Locations
Stone Ridge Oral & Facial Surgery24600 Millstream Dr Ste 490, Aldie, VA 20105 Directions (571) 470-8016Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armanious is a skilled, compassionate surgeon. He carefully explained my medical surgery, great listener, answered all of my questions and concerns. Always available. Staff is professional, educated, helpful and kind. Go to this practice! After extensive research I settled on this practice. You will not be disappointed! Wonderful. Excellent!
About Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134341068
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
