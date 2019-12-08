Dr. Mark Apfelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apfelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Apfelbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Apfelbaum, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Arnot Ogden Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
This guy is fantastic. He conducted a catherization on me many moons ago and recently began seeing me again. He is very compassionate and understanding but both professional and competent. I highly recommend this man if you need a cath.
About Dr. Mark Apfelbaum, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477630531
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center|Presby Hosp Columbia U
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
