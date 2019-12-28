Dr. Mark Antosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Antosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Antosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Mark Antosh, MD PC824 Franklin Park Dr, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 432-1048
Hospital Affiliations
- Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It’s always nerve racking seeing a new doctor, but the entire staff was kind and friendly. I felt more comfortable than I probably have at any new office. So appreciative of their kindness.
About Dr. Mark Antosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
