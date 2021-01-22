Dr. Mark Anton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Anton, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Anton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Anton works at
Locations
Anton Aesthetics361 Hospital Rd Ste 427, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 722-1967
- 2 20331 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-1967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anton?
I had an amazing experience from the first phone call with this office. All staff was so kind, helpful and positive. Dr. Anton is professional, super knowledgeable, a perfectionist, and a master at his craft. I got a breast augmentation and am thrilled with my results. Within two months my chest was settled and looks super natural and absolutely gorgeous. My only wish is that I did this sooner. The recovery was fairly easy and I just love my results!
About Dr. Mark Anton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326102260
Education & Certifications
- Breast Fellowship-St. Joseph Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital-Plastic Surgery
- Beaumont Hospital-General Surgery
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Tufts University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anton, there are benefits to both methods.