Dr. Mark Antenucci, DPM
Dr. Mark Antenucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Mark D Antenucci Dpm PC313 W Country Club Rd Ste 7, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 624-2398
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing this doctor for over 30 years! He's caring, concern for his patients and their well-being! That's all there is to it and that's a proven fact!
About Dr. Mark Antenucci, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760490759
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Antenucci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antenucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antenucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antenucci has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antenucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Antenucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antenucci.
