Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Neurology
Locations
Neurology2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital2550 Flowood Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 984-5500
Cancer Center and Research Institute - Ummc350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave Ste 600, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 815-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is very attentive, provides appropriate amount of time per visit, and has tremendous ability to balance patient needs via in-depth assessment and treatment protocol.
About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
