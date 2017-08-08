Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Tulane Medical School, La and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E486, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
I would highly recommend Dr. Anderson and his staff! They work efficiently and were able to accommodate me on short notice. He is very intelligent and compassionate. He takes the time to make sure you understand the diagnosis and plan of action.
About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1568451409
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Naval Hospital, Ca
- San Diego Naval Hospital, Ca
- Naval Medical Center
- Tulane Medical School, La
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.