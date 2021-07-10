Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Capital City Gastroenterology PC4126 Carmichael Ct, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 495-2600
East Montgomery Podiatry7065 Sydney Curv, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 495-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent Doctor. Good bed side manner. People skills are great. Excellent staff.
About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538132170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
