Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Anderson works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Urology Associates - Port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 210, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 895-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Overactive Bladder

    Nov 02, 2021
    I’ve been to several Urologists, and Dr Anderson is THE BEST!! He’s intelligent, caring and explains things in a way that’s easy to understand. He never rushes your appointment. He always makes sure he’s answered all of your questions. He truly cares about helping you get better. His Staff is efficient and caring as well. I never have to wait more than 10 minutes once I get into the exam room to see Dr Anderson. In fact, I’ve shown up early for my appointment, and gotten in and out of his office before my appointment time! I highly, highly recommend Dr Anderson to anyone needing to see a Urologist! You won’t be sorry!
    — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215900303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

