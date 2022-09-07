Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Mark E. Anderson M.d. A Professional Corp.16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
For years after a cervical spine injury I was in intolerable pain, spending most of my days lying on ice. I was referred to to Dr. Mark Andersen who replaced three damaged discs in my neck. I am a new woman now and as active as I was before the surgery. Yes, the surgery was painful, especially since I am allergic to most pain killers and could only take over the counter meds during the recovery period. But was it worth it? YOU BET. Dr. Anderson left only a very narrow scar on my neck. Almost unnoticeable.( I had pre-surgery visions of some horrid scar from replacing 3 damaged discs. Hey, a lot of work went on in that neck!, LOL) Some people don't like Dr. Andersen because he tells it like it is. Sugar coating things is not his style. To them I say, if you cant stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. This doctor knows what he is doing and is a very skilled surgeon. I will always be grateful to Dr. Andersen for giving me my life back.
About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154410611
Education & Certifications
- University London Institute Neur
- Stanford Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital Of Kansas City
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.