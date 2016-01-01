Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA1202 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 358-2894
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Baylor U
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.