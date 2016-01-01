Overview

Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.