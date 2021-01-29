Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
- 2 1930 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was having awful pain and discomfort for months. Lost over 20 pounds and started to become depressed. Saw dr Anderson and he gave me great advice on diet, medicine, and lifestyle changes. He ensured that I was going to be okay and he was right! Thanks to him I am finally able to live a normal life again and I feel great!
About Dr. Mark Anderson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003993163
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
