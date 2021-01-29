Overview

Dr. Mark Anderson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.