Dr. Amster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Amster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Amster, MD is a Dermatologist in Needham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 60 Dedham Ave, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 444-6200
-
2
American Chinese Medical Center PC280 Washington St Ste 204, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (781) 444-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amster?
Dr. Amster is thoughtful and professional in responding to questions and concerns. Good eye contact and 'bedside' manner. He has monitored and treated me for skin cancer for three years.
About Dr. Mark Amster, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518947068
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amster has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Amster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.