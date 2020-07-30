See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Denver, CO
Dr. Mark Ammons, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
42 years of experience
Dr. Mark Ammons, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Ammons works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scl Health Medical Group - Denver LLC
    1818 N Ogden St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 318-2440
    Scl Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Denver
    1960 N Ogden St Ste 540, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 318-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Aortic Valve Disease
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2020
    I believe it was Dr. Ammons who performed triple-pass on me in June 2002. I would recommend him highly. I probably would be dead by now if he had not done a great job. I was with Kaiser Permanente then and I understand that it has made a agreement to be a part of Lutheran Medical Center now. I probably won't be around to enjoy his company but I can still dream, can't I.......
    Mary Burton — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Ammons, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982600037
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ammons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ammons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ammons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ammons works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ammons’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

