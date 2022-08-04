Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amidei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois/College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Amidei works at
Locations
-
1
Delany Dental Care310 S Greenleaf St Ste 201, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 407-8416Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amidei?
The level of care that Michael (who has advance Parkinson's Disease) is off the charts. Dr. Amidei and Delaney Dental set a whole new standard in outstanding patient care and services.
About Dr. Mark Amidei, DDS
- Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
- 1306916143
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Dental School Chicago, Advanced General Dentistry AGD
- University Of Illinois/College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amidei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amidei using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amidei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amidei works at
Dr. Amidei speaks Italian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amidei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amidei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amidei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amidei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.