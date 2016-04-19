See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Salisbury, NC
Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Amalfitano, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Upmc Memorial.

Dr. Amalfitano works at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Carolina Women s Health Associates Salisbury
    911 W Henderson St Ste 300, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 282-6344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
NovaSure® Ablation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2016
    He took a lot of time with me for my medical issues and is just super nice and down to earth. All the doctors in White Rose practice are wonderful and truly listen to you when you are speaking to them. Debbie Taylor, practitioner is simply the best practitioner! She, as well, always takes the time to answer any questions that I may have and is also very nice and down to earth. Over the many years I've been going to this practice I have been completely satisfied.
    Valarie Gettle in York, PA — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Amalfitano, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1952388266
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Hospital
    • Waterville Osteopathic Hospital
    • Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Upmc Memorial

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Amalfitano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amalfitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amalfitano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amalfitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amalfitano works at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Amalfitano’s profile.

    Dr. Amalfitano has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amalfitano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amalfitano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amalfitano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amalfitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amalfitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

