Dr. Mark Amalfitano, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Upmc Memorial.



Dr. Amalfitano works at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.