Dr. Mark Alter, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Alter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 315-3702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Alter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730263617
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
