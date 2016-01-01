See All Psychiatrists in Mount Laurel, NJ
Psychiatry
18 years of experience
Dr. Mark Alter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alter works at Champaign Dental Group in Mount Laurel, NJ.

    Champaign Dental Group
    1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Mark Alter, MD

    Psychiatry
    18 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1730263617
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    Novant Health Pender Medical Center
    Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

