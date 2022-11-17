Overview

Dr. Mark Allison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Allison works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.