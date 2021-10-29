Overview

Dr. Mark Allen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Sci. Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Allen works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.