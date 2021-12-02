See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Mark Alkire, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Alkire, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Alkire works at Advanced Vein & Vascular Solutions - Sun City in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Clearwater, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Vein & Vascular Solutions - Sun City
    1901 Haverford Ave Ste 105, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 258-2273
    Southwest Florida Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    1218 Millennium Pkwy, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 258-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Clearwater
    1201 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 258-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Largo
    6101 Webb Rd Ste 307, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 258-4533
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Tampa
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 860, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 258-4533
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Thoracentesis
Venous Insufficiency
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Thoracentesis

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Needle Aponeurotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Dr. Alkire and the team at Tampa General Hospital performed 5 cardiac bypasses and an aortic aneurysm repair on me in 2015. He is a very caring physician and an excellent surgeon. He followed my recovery thoroughly visiting nearly every day. He communicates well with his patients and medical staff and is well respected by the many other healthcare professionals who participated in my surgery and rehabilitation. He truly is a lifesaver.
    T. Williams — Dec 02, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Alkire, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366449993
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
