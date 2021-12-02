Dr. Mark Alkire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Alkire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Alkire, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Alkire works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Vein & Vascular Solutions - Sun City1901 Haverford Ave Ste 105, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 258-2273
-
2
Southwest Florida Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery1218 Millennium Pkwy, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 258-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Clearwater1201 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (813) 258-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Largo6101 Webb Rd Ste 307, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 258-4533Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Tampa5 Tampa General Cir Ste 860, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 258-4533Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alkire and the team at Tampa General Hospital performed 5 cardiac bypasses and an aortic aneurysm repair on me in 2015. He is a very caring physician and an excellent surgeon. He followed my recovery thoroughly visiting nearly every day. He communicates well with his patients and medical staff and is well respected by the many other healthcare professionals who participated in my surgery and rehabilitation. He truly is a lifesaver.
About Dr. Mark Alkire, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1366449993
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Charity Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
