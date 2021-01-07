Dr. Mark Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Alford, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Alford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Alford works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, 800 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alford was direct and to the point. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Alford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477563153
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
