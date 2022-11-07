See All Otolaryngologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Mark Agrama, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Agrama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Agrama works at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jupiter Medical Center
    1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-5311
    550 Heritage Dr Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-5311
    Tenet Florida Physician Services
    500 University Blvd Ste 208, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-5311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 07, 2022
    I have seen Dr Agrama on several occasions. He did a scope of my larynx which was totally painless and not uncomfortable at all. He also oversees my sleep apnea. He is kind, gentle and thorough.
    M.Stone — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Agrama, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497781785
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Agrama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agrama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agrama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agrama works at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Agrama’s profile.

    Dr. Agrama has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

