Dr. Mark Agostini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Agostini works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.