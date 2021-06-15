Dr. Adsit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Adsit, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Adsit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ballston Lake, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Adsit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates PC848 STATE ROUTE 50, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 Directions (518) 370-3400
-
2
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology1 West Ave Ste 130, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 831-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adsit?
Dr Adsit is the ultimate professional and an excellent diagnostician. He explains information thoroughly and with compassion. I highly recommend him! He was a lifesaver for me.
About Dr. Mark Adsit, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750385001
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adsit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adsit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adsit works at
Dr. Adsit has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adsit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adsit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adsit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adsit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adsit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.