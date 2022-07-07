Dr. Mark Adickes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adickes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Adickes, MD
Dr. Mark Adickes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
The Orthopedic Sports Clinic950 CAMPBELL RD, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-0077
Houston Surgery Center6655 Travis St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 595-5900
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Dr. Adickes diagnosed my torn medial meniscus, preformed the surgery and I am as good as new. Wonderful bedside manner, great staff, everything was as good as it could be all things considered. Should I require any other assistance with my aging joints, he will be the first guy I call.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
