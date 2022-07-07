Overview

Dr. Mark Adickes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Adickes works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.