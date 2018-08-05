Dr. Mark Adelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Adelman, MD
Dr. Mark Adelman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Mark ADELMAN operated on my legs a few years ago . I had blockages in my veins and I could only walk a few blocks at a time . Dr ADELMAN was so kind and explained what had to be done . Dr Mark ADELMAN operated on both of my legs at NY U Medical Center and I can now walk for a mile because of the brilliant surgery by Dr ADELMAN . It is sad to hear the news about Dr ADELMAN’s resignation from NYU . He was one of the nicest , most caring surgeons and I can walk because of him . Edward Grossman
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952395642
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
