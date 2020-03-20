Overview

Dr. Mark Adams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at American Health Network in Warsaw, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.