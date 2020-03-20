See All Pediatricians in Warsaw, IN
Overview

Dr. Mark Adams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Adams works at American Health Network in Warsaw, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkview Warsaw
    1355 MARINERS DR, Warsaw, IN 46582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 267-6778
  2. 2
    Fort Wayne Pediatrics
    2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 490-7337
  3. 3
    2514 Dupont Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 490-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Ear Ache
Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Ear Ache
Nasopharyngitis

Fever Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 20, 2020
    Absolutely the best doctor for our family. My kids love Dr Mark and I personally feel safe and that my kids are in the best care. I receive so much good information about the growth period we’re currently in with our kids and what to expect in the coming months. Hands down best pediatrician!
    JB — Mar 20, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Adams, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558312611
    Education & Certifications

    • Riley Hosp
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana U
    • Pediatrics
