Dr. Mark Adams, MD
Dr. Mark Adams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Parkview Warsaw1355 MARINERS DR, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (574) 267-6778
Fort Wayne Pediatrics2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 490-7337
- 3 2514 Dupont Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 490-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best doctor for our family. My kids love Dr Mark and I personally feel safe and that my kids are in the best care. I receive so much good information about the growth period we’re currently in with our kids and what to expect in the coming months. Hands down best pediatrician!
About Dr. Mark Adams, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Riley Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.