Overview

Dr. Mark Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Adams works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.