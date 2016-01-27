See All Pediatricians in Taunton, MA
Dr. Mark Acker, MD

Pediatrics
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Acker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Acker works at Pediatric Associates Northwoods in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Associates At Northwoods
    2007 Bay St Ste 103, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 880-7858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2016
    My children both teenagers have been receiving their care from Dr. Acker since they were newborns. He's has a gentle demeanor always listening to their concerns as well as mine (the parent's). He is mindful of their privacy and time. He also takes the time to provide support and education. Great practitioner. Highly recommend.
    Kris in Taunton, MA — Jan 27, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Acker, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1629011382
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Acker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acker works at Pediatric Associates Northwoods in Taunton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Acker’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Acker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

