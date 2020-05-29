See All Otolaryngologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Mark Abrams, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Abrams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They completed their fellowship with McLeod Regional Medical Center

Dr. Abrams works at Southeast Pain and Spine Care in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rock Hill
    200 Herlong Ave S Ste A, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 327-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tonsillitis
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    
    About Dr. Mark Abrams, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508827825
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McLeod Regional Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ Of Cincinnati Hosp-Holmes Div
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrams works at Southeast Pain and Spine Care in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Abrams’s profile.

    Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.