Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Abdelmalek works at
Locations
Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC200 N 16th St Ste D, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 315-3197
Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center, LLC525 Route 73 N Ste 117, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (215) 315-3197Monday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
As unappealing and invasive as the procedure(s) I'm having/have had done may have been, Dr. Mark and his associates (Angelo, Kelly and Matt - I hope I got all of your names right!) made the entire experience, for lack of a better word, pleasant. Not only were they all extremely knowledgeable but also comforting. This particular procedure can be quite lengthy and uncomfortable (not to mention my appointment was toward the end of their day and everyone else was gone by the time I left) but they were patient, awesome and kept the conversations light. Everything turned out awesome and everyone was excessively informative (in a good way as I had a lot of questions) on what to expect. I feel so comfortable going there and knowing that I'm in the best possible hands. Thank you!!
About Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972543155
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Penn State University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelmalek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelmalek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelmalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelmalek works at
Dr. Abdelmalek speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelmalek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelmalek.
