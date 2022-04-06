Dr. Mark Abate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Abate, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Abate, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Abate works at
Locations
-
1
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3270
-
2
Sansum Clinic540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Please, Dr. Abate, contact me for an appointment with you as I was not able to get an appointment with you through the Samsun Clinic personnel. They kept asking for blood work that can be done or defined after I have seen you and talked about my need. In the past, I had a diagnosis of Polycythemia Vera but the diagnosis wasn't correct and as I recently moved to California from Switzerland I need a Doc whom I can trust to understand my blood clotting tendency and advise further diagnostic tools in Santa Barbara. Please give me an appointment and reach me over my email at (mkATincap.com CC-hkATincap.com) I am a blue cross and blue shield insured patient. A colleague from Samsun clinic in Santa Barbara recommended you for me to my husband. Thanks in advance. Kindest regards. Maida
About Dr. Mark Abate, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1588778674
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/San Fernando Vly Prog
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology

