Overview

Dr. Mark Aaron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paris, TN. They completed their fellowship with U Ala Birmingham



Dr. Aaron works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Paris in Paris, TN with other offices in McMinnville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.