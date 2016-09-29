See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Whippany, NJ
Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Whippany, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois|Unof Il & Univ Of Chicago Il

Dr. Korpela works at Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany) in Whippany, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany)
    568 State Route 10 Ste 3-5, Whippany, NJ 07981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackettstown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Phenylketonuria Screening
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Phenylketonuria Screening
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Korpela?

Sep 29, 2016
I would not trade her for the world, she is the best doctor I have had in years, when I came down with a serious infection in which I ended up in the hospital her and her team took very good care of me. I had only one office visit with her at that time, so we didn't have a lot of history together I would highly recommend her.
Toni Mayes in East Orange ,NJ — Sep 29, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Korpela to family and friends

Dr. Korpela's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Korpela

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD.

About Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316387376
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Illinois|Unof Il &amp; Univ Of Chicago Il
Fellowship
Residency
  • UPMC Mercy Hospital-Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania)
Residency
Internship
  • UPMC Mercy
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korpela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Korpela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Korpela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Korpela works at Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany) in Whippany, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Korpela’s profile.

Dr. Korpela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korpela.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korpela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korpela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marjut Korpela, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.