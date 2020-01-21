See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTA CASA OF SAO PAULO.

Dr. Nigro works at Houston Lasik & Eye in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Hair Loss and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nigro Dermatology Group PA
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 333-1770
  2. 2
    Nigro Dermatology Group PA
    7700 San Felipe St Ste 492, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 981-4444
  3. 3
    West Ave Pharmacy
    2800 Kirby Dr Ste A200, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 333-1770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992770234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTA CASA OF SAO PAULO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marjory Nigro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nigro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nigro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nigro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nigro has seen patients for Warts, Hair Loss and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nigro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nigro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nigro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nigro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nigro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

