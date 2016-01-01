Dr. Marjorie Wongskhaluang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wongskhaluang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Wongskhaluang, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Wongskhaluang, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Wongskhaluang works at
Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Kansas City2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 392 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 375-8981
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marjorie Wongskhaluang, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wongskhaluang works at
