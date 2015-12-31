Marjorie Whitehead, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marjorie Whitehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marjorie Whitehead, PA-C
Marjorie Whitehead, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mint Hill, NC.
Marjorie Whitehead works at
Novant Health Carolina Family Physicians7110 Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227 Directions (704) 908-2209
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
i really like her she pays attention to my needs and she explains my meds to me.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1245224534
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Marjorie Whitehead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marjorie Whitehead accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marjorie Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Marjorie Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Whitehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.