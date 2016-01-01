Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viscardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.
Dr. Viscardi works at
Locations
-
1
Circle C or South Office5701 W SLAUGHTER LN, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 901-1111
- 2 706 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 334-2509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viscardi?
About Dr. Marjorie Viscardi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1710046206
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viscardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viscardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viscardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viscardi works at
Dr. Viscardi speaks Italian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Viscardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viscardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viscardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viscardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.