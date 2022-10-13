Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van De Stouwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Van De Stouwe works at
Locations
Marjorie J Vandestouwe, MD, PC30 Hempstead Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 872-8235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great and humanity Dr
About Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1962427138
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- St Lukes Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van De Stouwe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van De Stouwe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van De Stouwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van De Stouwe has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van De Stouwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van De Stouwe speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Van De Stouwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van De Stouwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van De Stouwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van De Stouwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.