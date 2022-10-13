See All Rheumatologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD

Rheumatology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center

Dr. Van De Stouwe works at Marjorie J Vandestouwe, MD, PC in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marjorie J Vandestouwe, MD, PC
    30 Hempstead Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Lupus
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Lupus

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Great and humanity Dr
    Diana — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD
    About Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962427138
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • St Lukes Hosp
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marjorie Van De Stouwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van De Stouwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van De Stouwe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van De Stouwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van De Stouwe works at Marjorie J Vandestouwe, MD, PC in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Van De Stouwe’s profile.

    Dr. Van De Stouwe has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van De Stouwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Van De Stouwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van De Stouwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van De Stouwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van De Stouwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

