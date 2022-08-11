Dr. Marjorie Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Stock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Stock, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Stock works at
Locations
ENT Physicians & Surgeons130 Tarrytown Rd, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-0831Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
ENT Physicians And Surgeons166 Kinsley St Ste 302, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 595-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, diagnosed my ear problem in seconds when other doctors were just guessing. My go to ENT.
About Dr. Marjorie Stock, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1518914209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
