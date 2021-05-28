Dr. Somers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjorie Somers, MD
Dr. Marjorie Somers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Neal Adam Shore MD LLC1062 E Lancaster Ave Ste 1, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 246-2990
Fantastic and a very nice person! Caring and concerned. She will definitely ask you to participate in your care, you can't mail it in w/ Dr. Somers.
About Dr. Marjorie Somers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1124242391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Somers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Somers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somers.
